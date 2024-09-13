Dominica: Douglas Airport runway expansion project wraps up successfully

Dominica: Minister of Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton, along with a team of government officials and students from the Dominica State College Tourism Class, visited the Douglas Charles Airport to witness firsthand the completion of the highly anticipated runway extension project.



While sharing glimpses of the airport, the Minister noted that this crucial development is set to enhance the airport's capacity and improve operational efficiency, paving the way for increased flight traffic and better service for travelers.



Minister Charles was accompanied by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Digital Economy, with specific responsibility for Public Utilities, Telecoms, and Broadcasting, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bardouille, and their team.



This completed runway extension is a major milestone for the aviation sector of Dominica and is anticipated to have a positive impact on the island's economy and tourism industry.



Meanwhile, the students from the Dominica State College Tourism class were also eager to see the finished project and learn more about its benefits.



The citizens and residents also lauded the development through social media, and people thanked the government for the upgrade. "Dominica will get her share by the grace of God. I wish to thank the government and the people of Dominica for all the efforts," wrote a user named Steven Harry, while another user said, "Much needed and in time for peak travel season."



Notably, the contract for the Douglas Charles Airport Runway Extension Project was signed in August 2023, and this critical project was aimed at helping Dominica achieve its goal of 500k stayover visitors by 2030.



Not only this, but the Government of Dominica is driving the rapid development of the tourism industry and is positive of tourism's significant contribution to economic development on the island.



In recent years, the Nature Isle has received several international accolades and recognition, which indicates that the investments in tourism are starting to bear fruit.



The extension of the runway at the Douglas Charles Airport is said to be an important project with the runway extended by 185m and includes an upgraded apron parking and grooving to improve safety on wet days.