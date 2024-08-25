Dominica: Thea Lafond returns home to heroic welcome after Olympic victory

Thea Lafond Gadson, the Olympic champion of Dominica received a grand and warm welcome as she arrived back home on Saturday morning. The athlete secured island’s first gold at Paris Olympics 2024 in women’s triple jump with a jump of 15.02 metres - a world best this year.



As she arrived at the Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica, she was greeted by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit, Acting Prime Minister Denise Charles and several other officials.



Her arrival was also marked by several performers playing cultural beats as she walked towards the airport’s lounge with government officials.



The celebration did not end with the official welcome ceremony, which will continue today with a motorcade and celebration city in the city.



During the ceremony yesterday, the host remarked, “This is a moment which every Dominican has been waiting for and it is with immense pride that everyone present here gets to welcome you following this huge victory.”



The Olympic Champion also gave remarks during the ceremony beginning with extending her gratitude to all the officials who welcomed her with huge celebrations. She expressed her huge thankyou to her husband Erin and said that he is the one guiding her throughout the journey.



As she stood at the podium, wearing her gold medal, Thea Lafond noted, “Words cannot describe how proud I am of this country. Beyond this medal, I have had the opportunity to truly present myself to the world, and it is now anything new; I have always known how beautiful we are inside and out, beyond our land and people, but the ability to showcase it to the world that feeling has been unmatched.”



She emphasised that what really brings her to tears is when everytime she is interviewed and asked about Dominica, she starts talking about the people there. “It really does take a village to raise a child and I am so grateful for the people in my village and also the villages that raised those people that have made me who I am today.”





“I am so happy to be home; all I want to do is make you proud. That’s all my goal ever was, and it will forever continue to be. It is always an honor and a privilege to compete for Dominica. It is always my biggest bragging right that I am a Dominican, and I promise to represent you. I will continue to fight to ensure that they say our name correctly,” outlined Thea while addressing all Dominicans.



Meanwhile, the Acting Prime Minister, Denise Charles, during her remarks, extended a huge congratulations to Thea Lafond and her family. She wore a t shirt having the athlete’s picture and phrase ‘Dominica Welcomes its Olympic Champion, Thea Lafond.”



She said, “This is a happy day for Dominica. Thea, our golden girl, our Olympic champion, we are overjoyed to welcome you home.”

She further extended her deepest congratulations to her on this massive victory on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and the people of Dominica.





“Your success, marked by extraordinary talent, perseverance, and grace, has brought immense honor to Dominica and has inspired generations. Your performance at the international games will forever be etched in Dominica’s history,” stated Minister Denise Charles.



She further called the moment as unmatched happiness for the people of Dominica and said that it is a testament of Thea’s strength of character and reflects the spirit which defines the nation.



The Minister said that she is more than just a champion, she is the symbol of national pride, resilience and embodiment of the country’s aspirations.