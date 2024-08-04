Caribbean athletes shine at Paris Olympics, win 5 medals

Julien Alfred and Thea Lafond finished the medal drought for Saint Lucia and Dominica respectively at Olympics and scripted history by winning milestones.

Caribbean: The medals have started coming for Caribbean at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics as the athletes have secured victories in different events. Two gold medals are in the hands of Dominica and Saint Lucia for the first-time ever in the women’s 100m and triple jump on the same day.

Julien Alfred and Thea Lafond finished the medal drought for Saint Lucia and Dominica respectively at Olympics and scripted history by winning milestones.

Besides this, the silver medal was also added into Caribbean tally by Jamaica athlete- Shanieka Ricketts who took the second position in the final of the women’s triple Jump at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ricketts, on her second attempt achieved a mark of 14.87 and became the second Caribbean player to secure victory in the game.

In the event, the first position and gold medal was secured by Thea Lafond from Dominica who surpassed 15-metremark. She managed to leap a distance of 15.02m on her second attempt to secure the gold medal.

Reigning national champion Rajinder Campbell created history by becoming Jmaica’s first Olympic medallist in the Men’s shot put at the Paris Olympics 2024. He won bronze medal with a championship best effort of 22.15m on his second throw.

America’s Ryan Crouser secured the gold medal with a massive throw of 22.90m and Joe Kovacs managed to grab the silver medal with a throw of 22.15m.

Another medal in the Caribbean tally came from Lindon Victor of Grenada in the decathlon competition at the games. With an impressive 8711 points, Victor won third position and grad bronze medal in the event.

He clocked a time of 4: 43.53 in the 1500m and secured the spot at the podium with season’s best points.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory message as Netizens expressed delight with the hard work and dedication showcased by these athletes at the global stage.

People added that the region with small states have challenged the athletes of the developed world by defeating them at Olympics. Two women have become the world champions as Alfred defeated US favourite and reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson who won the silver medal.

Now, Sunday will also start with some special events at the Olympics as Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia and Shericka Jacson, Lane-Tava Thomas and Neisha Burgher from Jamaica will compete in Women’s 200m heats.

Other events for the day will include Men’s Long Jump Qualification, Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats, Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats, Men’s 400m Heats and Men’s 100m Semi-Finals. The Women’s 800m Semi-Final and Men’s 100m Final will also take place on Sunday.