Team SKN announced for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Saint Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has announced this year’s Team SKN, going to represent the country at the Paris Olympics for the 2024 edition.

The first member of the team, Troy Nisbett is a 15-year-old swimming sensation who is going to be the first ever player to represent SKN at the Aquatic Championships. Troy just missed out on a qualifying spot during the qualifying rounds, however he was then accepted under Universalism, which celebrated him as a great achiever for his dedication and hard work.

In addition, Nisbett has spent the last two years preparing for and competing in events throughout the Caribbean. In particular, he participated in the March 2024 CARIFTA Sailing Championships in the Bahamas and the February 2024 World Championships in Doha, which prepared him for this international event.

Naquille Harris, the men's 100m champion, will join Nisbett in this highly anticipated sporting event. Harris is also a standout sprinter at the University of Cincinnati. Harris, a 22-year-old athlete, produced an outstanding performance, setting new records at the qualifying Olympics this year.

Harris also earned ACC-All Conference award this year and earned a second position in the 60-meter dash.

Finally, Zahria Allers-Liburd, a rising star in the women's sprint who also holds the Saint Kitts and Nevis women's 100m title is all set to join the team. His remarkable performance this year, beating his own personal bests in qualifying, sets him apart as an ideal candidate for this year's Olympics.

He ran a personal best 7.52 in the 60m at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational in January and 53.82 in the 400m at the Badger's Windy City Invitational in February.

The Paris Olympics will begin on July 26, 2024 and run until August 11, 2024. This season the event has taken a new turn, with the opening ceremony taking place outside the stadium. This year's opening ceremony will take place on the Seine River, where more than 10,000 participants will be escorted by specially made boats representing their countries.