Jamaican woman and parents shot dead in New Jersey murder–suicide, 3 children found safe

Jamaica: A shocking incident unfolded in Berkley Township in New Jersey, United States of America, on March 10, 2026, when a 37-year old man killed his Jamaican wife and her parents before taking his own life.

Police from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to a home on Fairwood Drive at around 5:00 am, after the people living nearby heard gunshots. Upon their arrival, the police saw a man entering the house. They then heard more firing sounds from inside the house.

The officers entered the house and saw two motionless bodies with gunshot wounds. They identified the shooter as Vaughn Stewart of Maplewood. They said that he went to their house and killed her wife’s parents and owners of the house - 61-year old Allan Russell and 60-year old Michelle Russell, who both died at the scene.

The shooter then chased his wife, 38-year old Deonna Stewart, out of the house. He caught her some 50 yards away from the house on a side of the road and also killed her. Stewart later went back home and also shot himself in the head. Despite being rushed to the Community Medical Center in Toms River, he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, police also found three unharmed young children in the house. There were no physical injuries on their bodies. The officers said that the children’s parents were Vaughn and Deonna Stewart, who were living separately after repeated incidents of domestic violence.

The investigations remain active, while the children are being kept at the Department of Child Protection and Permanency. Police continue to look for CCTV footage and witness statements for more concrete evidence and to determine the motive behind the killings.

Locals are sharing their sympathies for the three children and the deceased. Elaine Carter said on Facebook, “Unfortunately in a domestic violence situation, when someone leaves there is a high chance for more violence. Someone threatens to kill you, always take them seriously. The best thing would have been to leave and not inform of your where about. Sometimes it’s hard to start over but it’s the best thing to save your life. My condolences to the family.”