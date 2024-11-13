SVG off to a great start of cruise season, welcomes over 10k passengers in first week

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The 2024-2025 cruise season in St Vincent and the Grenadines opened last week with impressive numbers. The nation welcomed over 10,000 cruise passengers during the first week of November, marking a good start to the season which will culminate in April 2025.



According to the information, the season started with the arrival of Mein Schiff 2 which brought around 3000 passengers to the Port of Kingstown. Later in the week, the Britannia followed with 4000 visitors to the destination.



Notably, the cruise activity in St Vincent and the Grenadines has extended beyond the main port of Kingstown to several other locations including Mayreau, Bequia, Chatham Bay on Union Island as well as Tobago Cays.



As the data was revealed, the Minister of Tourism Carlos James expressed his delight and said that significant milestone marks the 3rdconsecutive year of growth in cruise arrivals and this is a testament to the increasing demand for the destination as a premier Caribbean island.



He added that his team is delighted to see a record number of visitors exploring the diverse experiences offered by each of the islands including the rich cultural heritage in Kingstown to the pristine marina beauty in the Tobago Cays.



Minister James further emphasised a notable success in Canouan and noted that his team is pleased with the increased interest in the area where the ministry has confirmed 14 cruise calls throughout the season as compared to just five last season.



He added that this increase showcases the ministry's commitment to developing and promoting each unique destination within the twin island nation.



Moreover, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority are expects cruise arrivals to continue growing throughout this season and provide a major boost to the local economy while creating opportunities for local businesses and vendors alike.



Meanwhile, Inspector of Police Neil Jack has also urged the tourism operators to comply with industry regulations for this season and give the visitors an unforgettable time during their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines.