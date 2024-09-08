SVG's Soca sensation Skinny Fabulous takes home 4 awards at Caribbean Music Awards

St Vincent and Grenadines based Soca star Skinny Fabulous won four awards at the Caribbean Music Awards on August 28, 2024. He received the most awards of the night and the significant among them was the award for Male Soca Artiste of the Year.



After receiving the awards, he said that in any category that a man like Machel Montano falls in, one can never expect that they would be victorious; this is why this special award made him emotional. The artiste said that he is now even more motivated to deliver his best in the Carnival season ahead.



Skinny Fabulous also remarked that typically, the bigger islands often make off with the recognition – the shine and when one if from a smaller island and they end up in categories with the big boys from the big islands and end up winning the awards, it is actually humbling.



He further added that now the geographical lines and demarcations between the islands really does not matter anymore as now they are operating as one Caribbean melting pot when it comes to the music genre Soca and that is a good way forward.



The artiste received three other awards Soca Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year in the Soca genre which has further solidified his worth in the Caribbean music industry.



He emphasized that the Caribbean Music Awards provided a necessary service to the artistes involved in Caribbean music and added that sometimes as artistes, they look forward for motivation from different places and he think that this is a place that has given those of them in the industry, somewhat of the highest kind of motivation.



He noted that that motivation has indeed worked and he is back in studio immediately after New York's Labor Day celebrations.



The 2023 Road March contender 'Come Home' collaboratively sung with Trinidad and Tobago's Nailah Blackman, delivered the additional awards to the artiste. He said that the song's success is a testament to the hardwork of the entire production team and both management teams of the artistes.