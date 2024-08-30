Mr. Ridge wins Dominica's 1st-ever ‘Bouyon Artist of the Year’ at Caribbean Music Awards

The Bouyon artist from Dominica, Coleridge Bell, also known as Mr Ridge, has walked away with the 'Bouyon Artist of the Year' award at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards.



This was the first time that Dominica's Bouyon music was added as a category at the 2024 Caribbean Music Award held in Brooklyn, New York, last night.



The awards are a platform to recognize, honor, and celebrate Caribbean talent who have made significant contributions to the enhancement of Caribbean music and the development of the region's rich and diverse culture.



Ridge emerged winner from a spectacular nomination list of seasoned artistes including Asa Bantan, Triple Kay International, and Carlyn XP. Other nominees in the category included Nice , Kenny G and Reo all from Dominica.



Bouyon is a genre of Dominican music that is a mix of traditional and modern music originating in Dominica by the WCK with names such as Derek "Rah" Peters on vocals, Cornell Phillip on keys, and Keith Gordard on base.



According to the information, the Bouyon artist of the year award is given to that individual who has redefined the genre with their talent, innovation and influence.



The Caribbean Music Awards noted that this accolade recognizes the artists' outstanding musical contributions, unforgettable performances, and ability to connect with their audience deeply.



The recipient of this year's award, Mr Ridge, is a visionary who is breaking new ground while shaping the future of Bouyon music with unwavering dedication, passion, and artistry.



Following the victory, Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit took to Facebook to extend her congratulations to Dominica's very own singer for achieving this accolade. She noted, "Big congratulations to Mr Ridge for winning the title of Artist of the Year(Bouyon) at the Caribbean Music Awards! You've captivated the world with your distinctive Bouyon style."



She further remarked, "Keep shining and showcasing your exceptional talent. We are so proud of you. And by the way, World Boss Roosevelt Skerrit is ready for round 2. "Let's make something happen"!"



Not only this, but Dominica’s Tourism Ministry also congratulated the artist and remarked, “Mr. Ridge, WON Artist of the Year (Bouyon) at the Caribbean Music Awards - Voices of the Caribbean Tonight! Congratulations, Ridge! We Are Proud!”



The Ministry also took the opportunity to say that Dominica is Gold and its artists are taking the world by storm and invited everyone to experience Ridge and more live at the World Creole Music Festival from October 25 to 27, 2024 in Dominica.