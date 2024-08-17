BVI Minister slams InterCaribbean Airways for poor service

Brtish Virgin Islands: Minister of Communication and Works, Kye Rymer has slammed Turks and Caicos based airline InterCaribbean Airways for providing inadequate services to several travellers from the Virgin Islands.



According to the information, the Minister asked the airline to do more efforts to rectify inadequate service levels provided to the travellers from the island nation.



This comes after a number of travellers complained about regular delays, cancellations and other service related issues in the flights.



Following the complaints, Rymer convened urgent discussions with the Chief Executive Office of the InterCaribbean Airline Trevor Sadler and Chief Operations Officer Craig Chapple to highlight the issue talk about its possible solutions.



During the meeting, the airline officials attributed the issues being faced by the customers primarily because of technical difficulties with their aircraft as well as the ongoing staffing challenges.



Meanwhile, Minister Rymer stated that dependable and efficient air transport services are very important for the territory, especially for maintaining regional connections and supporting the local economy.



While addressing the citizens of the island nation, he emphasized that the Government of the Virgin Islands is committed to the well being of the residents and visitors and he has personally urged the airline to accelerate their efforts and rectify the issues to restore the standard of service which the community expects and also deserves.



Not only this, but the regional airline has also given the assurance that the airline is actively working to resolve these technical as well as crew related issues.



Rymer added that his ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep the general public updated about any further developments in this matter.



He continued to say that the government is dedicated to explore all possible options to make sure that the air travel needs of the BVI community are met with the highest possible service standards.



This is because the tourism sector is one of the major areas of growth in the country, and even a little disruption in the travelers' routine can push them away from injecting themselves into the economy through indirect means.



In addition to this, apart from the British Virgin Islands' government, several netizens have also slammed the airline for poor services. A user named Kellisha George mocked while saying, "When you're traveling, make sure to purchase travel protection insurance with your ticket."



Another user Bill Johnney shared his bad experience with the airline and said, "Time enough, right now they have me stranded in Antigua until Sunday, now the flight supposed to leave at 5:45 pm on Sunday, I will wait till Sunday when I get to the Airport in Antigua, and if the staff there come to me with any bull, I sure police will have to detain me in Antigua because it will be fire under their rass and then I will bring legal action against Inter Caribbean. They have to stop this nonsense they are doing to people. Storm came, it's an act of nature that no one has control over, but inter Caribbean cannot even meet people halfway with accommodation cost, nonsense."