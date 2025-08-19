Assassination plot against Defence Minister sparks security crisis in Trinidad and Tobago

Security threats in the country have escalated less than a week after the cancellation of the Independence parade.

Trinidad and Tobago: National security concerns heightens in Trinidad and Tobago, following a revelation of an alleged assassination plot against Defence Minister, Wayne Sturge as an upside-down flag of the country was spotted hanging at the Ministry of National Security on August 18.

The security threats in the country have intensified just after nearly a week of the cancellation of the country’s Independence parade. The national flag flew upside down on Monday at St Vincent Street in Port of Spain, signaling that the country is in extreme distress or emergency.

Furthermore the police and military intelligence agencies uncovered a credible assassination plot against the Defence Minister and his family, following which the police have advanced their security not just on the Minister and his family, but also to his close relatives.

According to sources, the threats reportedly stemmed from state and constituency-level appointments linking two illegal quarry operators , a lawyer with ties to the UNC, and even a senior military officer. Intelligence details allegedly include specific vehicles and locations.

The Opposition party has questioned why the government has not acted to make any arrest for any of the suspects arguing that the lack of decisive action undermines public confidence in law enforcement and raises doubts about the true motives behind the cancellation of the Independence Parade.

They further insisted the government must act decisively and transparently on the matter to not only to protect officials but to demonstrate that no group is beyond the reach of the law.

Now adding to the already distressful situation a new security concern is the loss of security files from a series of power outages that occurred at 12:45 p.m. on Monday at the station's sixth floor.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed that due to the power outages that were experienced in various areas throughout the country, there was a malfunction in their fire suppression system at the Police Administration Building.

That resulted in a substantial destruction to several of their secured records, including the Firearm Users Licence (FUL) files.

These fresh concerns add to an already tense situation in the country since its declaration of State of Emergency (SoE) in July, with the nation torn on thoughts of the cancellation of the Independence Day Parade that was replaced with National Prayer and Reflection Day.