2025-12-29 18:34:54
Jamaica: Man shot and killed in Denham Town on Christmas day

The victim was shot multiple times by two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle, before succumbing to his injuries at the hospital.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Jamaica: A 41-year-old man was shot and killed on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, in front of his business at the intersection of Wellington and Nelson Streets. The Denham Town police are leading the investigation into the incident.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Ellis, also known as 'Boyah' and 'Bozza,' resident of North Street, Kingston 14.

According to Denham Town police report, the incident took place around 8 a.m., at the Wellington and Nelson Street intersection, when the victim was standing in front of his own establishment. Suddenly two unknown men armed with firearms came in front of him on a motorcycle and started shooting him.

They struck him multiple times on his upper body after which he became unconscious and fell on the road. After that the suspects left the scene on the same bike in an unknown direction.

Upon which the bystanders contacted the police officers and reported the shooting incident. Upon arrival, the police immediately checked the victim who was breathing heavily and rushed him to the nearest hospital where the medical doctors started diagnosis.

But moments later his condition worsened and he was pronounced dead as he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors then transported his body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination under police surveillance.

Since then the authorities have launched their investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers also urged the bystanders who witnessed the incident to report the suspects and their identity and help them to arrest them as soon as possible.

Authorities also reported that the “Investigators believe that two men with the aliases 'Milo' and 'Zidane' are the persons of interest as they are the members of a very famous gang in Jamaica.”

Along with thai they also notified that “Kingston West Police Division has recorded a 43 per cent reduction in murders as of December 20, with 32 murders in 2025 compared to 56 during the similar period in 2025.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and officers are working hard to arrest the suspects as the Denham Town police are leading the investigation of the incident.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste

