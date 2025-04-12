Belize: Baby Ocelot and Jaguar killed on same highway within 24 hours

Pereira promptly reported the incident and provided photos to the Forestry Department and Belize Audubon Society.

Belize: A baby ocelot was reportedly knocked down and killed in Belize on Friday morning, marking the second wildcat death in 24 hours. According to the information, the discovery was made around 6:30 am yesterday by Belizean tour guide Ricky Pereira on Southern Highway where a jaguar was also ran over and killed on Thursday.

Following the discovery, Pereira immediately reported the incident and shared photographic evidence with the Forestry Department and the Belize Audubon Society.

While sharing the development through Facebook, the authorities said that Pereira discovered the remains of a baby ocelot just 500 yards north of where a jaguar was struck just hours ago. They called it another heartbreaking case of feline roadkill.

Notably, the Forestry Department and the Belize Audubon Society have responded to the report and extended their sincere thanks to Ricky for his swift action, photos, and ongoing care for the precious wildlife.

“Ricky’s swift action and continued care for our wild cats are commendable,” noted officials. “These tragic incidents highlight the real dangers our native species face every day.”

The authorities further urged all drivers to exercise extreme caution around Mile 16 on the Southern Highway and said that the area appears to be a critical hotspot for rare and endangered wild cats in Belize.

Notably, Belize is blessed with remarkable biodiversity, including some of the rarest feline species in Central America.

The back-to-back incidents have sent shockwaves among animal lovers with several calling the authorities for installation of cameras on the highway. “At this point you all need to install cameras around the safe areas for these creatures and charge those drivers,” wrote a user named Valerie Elizabeth while another user said, “Ppl seriously need to slow the fuck down and be aware and on the alert driving the highways where these animals frequent. This is beyond ridiculous.”