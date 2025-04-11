Belize teens detained after viral video shows brutal machete attack on horse

Belize: Police have detained three teenagers, aged 19, 17, and 16, in connection with a disturbing video that is circulating on social media, showing them brutally attacking a horse named Oney with a machete. This horrific incident took place near the Faber’s Road extension in the Belize City.

The viral video shows the boys senselessly chopping the horse while it was tied to a tree, attempting desperately to escape. The video also shows the attackers laughing as they inflict multiple chop wounds to the back and head of the horse.

According to the information, the horse belonged to a sixteen-year-old boy who used to be friends with these teenagers. Following the incident, he claimed that the attackers stole his horse and tried to extort him for its return.

The Belize Police Department, along with the Belize Agricultural Health Authority, and several animal activist groups, have stepped in to conduct thorough investigation into this shocking incident.

The Belize Police Department has also confirmed that all the three teenagers captured in the viral video will face multiple criminal charges including Cattle Theft, Cruelty to Animals and Abetment to Commit Cruelty to Animals.

In an official update, the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams clarified the penalties and also reaffirmed the commitment of the department to seeing justice served. He outlined that the ones who are involved will be charged with Cruel to Animals.

He also said that the teens will be charged with Cattle Theft as well as Abetment to Commit Cruelly to Animals, both of which carries more severe penalties. Police also confirmed that the three teenagers remain in custody and will be formally arraigned in court in the coming days.

Reportedly, the horse survived the attack and is presently receiving medical attention from BAHA veterinarians who are treating its infected wounds which are believed to have been left untreated for days.

The veterinarians said that they cannot tell the condition of the animal at present but will provide one as soon as he will show improvement. The BAHA Veterinary Officer classified the injuries as severe and implemented the screwworm protocol and treatment. Although the wounds are serious, the animal is responding to treatment and, with proper care, has the potential to recover, they said.