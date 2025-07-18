PM Gaston Browne mourns loss of 16-Year-Old Tafari Joseph in Villa shooting

The 16-year-old, a former ABICE student, was gunned down under unclear circumstances, with authorities still investigating the incident.

Antigua and Barbuda: Tragedy strikes the Villa community as 16-year-old Tafari Joseph was fatally shot and killed Wednesday night over alleged gang involvement. Expressing the condolences, Prime Minister Gaston Browne stated that the government did make efforts to save him.

Joseph had allegedly been involved in gang activities. Earlier also the PM Browne along with his team tried to assist him along with other teenagers that were involved in gang warfare by enrolling them into educational institutions and providing them with work opportunities just over a year ago.

Joseph was enrolled at ABICE and the government provided him with all the supplies, tools, and uniforms for his studies. Along with the opportunity to earn while learning as the government had secured a work opportunity for him to work as a cleaning crew.

Although the government efforts did pan out as the teenage boy was the first to drop out of the institution.

Prime Minister Browne expressed his condolences to his family for his untimely demise, noting that the government had previously tried to save him along with other teenagers that were involved in gang warfare. As the boy was part of his constituents.

He proceeded to warn those involved in crimes saying that crimes and violence will not pay and those involved in the criminal activities will surely come to pay. A word to the wise is sufficient.

The tragic incident has shocked the Villa community as the family members and residents of the community raised their concerns over the rising threat of gang violence in the area.

The death of Joseph is currently under investigation as the authorities have not released any details surrounding the tragic incident or named any motives and suspects.