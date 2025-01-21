Siblings shot dead while picking mangoes in Trinidad

The shooting happened sometime after 4pm at Santa Cruz Road in Trinidad and the deceased have been identified as brothers Akil and Arnott Issac.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers were shot dead in Matelot, Trinidad on Sunday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Arnott Issac and his 26-year-old brother Akeil Issac, residents of Rose Hill.

According to the police, the teenager was a Form Four student at the Matelot Community College and at around 3:35 pm, the two siblings told their mother on Sunday that they were going to pick some mangoes across the roadway from their residence.

Reportedly, they were along with a 14-year-old neighbour and the three of them allegedly went to pick up the mangoes. Shortly after, the mother of the victims heard several gunshots leading her to rush outside and make check.

Following this, the mother found all the three individuals lying on the ground in a pool of blood, pushing her to call for help. Soon after that, the police and emergency medical service officials were notified about the incident.

The officials said that a team of officers led by ASP Russell responded and arrived to the scene only to find both the brothers dead. Police added that they rushed the third victim to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Reports further say that the investigators recovered fifteen spent 5.56mm shells on the scene of the shooting. As of the now, the officials said that they have not found any motive for the killing and emphasised that this is the second double-homicide for 2025 which took place within a few hours that too during the current State of Emergency.

Two other men were shot and killed in Belmont, Trinidad on Saturday night. The recent homicides have pushed the murder toll for the year to 18. Police said that the numbers have lessened because of the State of Emergency as there were 34 murders reported over the same period in 2024.

The investigations into both the incidents are continuing with police officials trying to find a motive behind them.