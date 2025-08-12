Guyana to unveil Silica City, its first fully sustainable high-tech urban development

The first-ever 100 professional homes in Silica City are quickly taking shape, each featuring three bedrooms with built-in closets, a spacious kitchen, a dining area, and a designated laundry space.

Guyana is set to launch its first ever fully sustainable and technologically advanced city, known as Silica City Housing Development that is situated along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Reportedly the first ever 100 professional homes from Silica City are quickly taking shape, with each flat’s infrastructure having 3 bedrooms along with built-in closets, a spacious kitchen, dining area and a designated laundry space.

According to the information, the prices of the houses are set to be competitive, with one-bedroom flats ranging from $25.2 million to $25.29 million. Meanwhile, the elevated homes, designed for style, comfort, and long-term value, will be priced between $33.98 million and $34.45 million.

According to official government sources, the Silica Housing Development is said to be on track simultaneously with key infrastructures in the area such as roads, drainage, and electrical networks.

The Ministry of Housing & Water, through its Planning and Settlement Development Department and Projects Department of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, confirmed that the houses are set to soon be rolled out to the citizens of Guyana.

Notably, the Silica City Housing Development features areas such as recreational parks and green spaces, community centres and modern public buildings, multi-specialty healthcare facilities, advanced electrical and energy management systems.

While speaking about the development, President Dr Irfaan Ali said that the initiative was designed with sustainability at its core as in 2014 the government partnered with the University of Miami to incorporate energy-saving technologies, water conservation systems, and wastewater management solutions.

In order to also address the high threat of sea-level rise in the country and the need for non-coastal urban expansion, that will further ensure that Guyana’s growth remains climate-resilient.

The government anticipates that once complete, Silica City will not only provide state-of-the-art housing for young professionals but will also set a new national standard for urban planning, productivity, and quality of life for the citizens of Guyana.