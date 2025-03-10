President Ali unveils Newborn Cash Grant in Guyana, hailed by mothers as game-changer

The Newborn Cash Grant Initiative was successfully launched in Guyana, by President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). The event saw the participation of over 500 mothers and underscored the government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the newborn and to secure them a better lifestyle.

Dr Irfaan Ali addressed the attendees at the event and reaffirmed that the Children are Guyana’s greatest national asset. He highlighted their crucial role in the country’s development and added that a child’s birth not just represents a family’s joy but a national treasure.

The President called the initiative a ‘Historic moment for Guyana’ while emphasizing that the initiative not just focuses on financial support, but a long-term investment in the nation’s overall growth.

“This is more than just a grant. It is an investment in a brighter and more prosperous future. When we invest in our children today, we invest in scientists, teachers, artists, leaders, and farmers, and in the future of tomorrow,” President Irfaan Ali stated.

Details about Newborn Cash Grant initiative

Under this initiative, cash grants of GY$100,000 will be provided to more than 2000 newborns, born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother. These cash grants will be provided to the respective families of children born in 2025. The event on Saturday focused on providing grants to all the mothers who gave birth in January and February.

According to the guidelines set, the cash grant will be handed over to the children’s family before they leave hospital. However, the mothers who give birth to children outside of a hospital, systems will be in place to ensure that the grant is received by them within a week of birth.

Mothers call it a ‘game changer’

This initiative by the government has received immense recognition among netizens, as mothers express their reviews following the Newborn Cash grant ceremony. One of the mothers following the event described her experience and stated that the initiative is of great help to them, “Its a helping situation for all mothers, because it's the first time it's happening here. Other than the cash grant for the school children and stuff, this is what I find helpful. So, I didn't know how to express it, but I am happy.”

“Not everyone can support and be able to go to the private hospital. So having the 100,000, we can be able to do it now. I feel good,” stated another woman.