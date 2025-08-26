Casino Clash in Port of Spain: Two women injured after violent altercation

Investigators are exploring whether the altercation stemmed from a gambling dispute or a pre-existing conflict between the two women.

Trinidad and Tobago: A violent fight took place at a casino in Port of Spain on Saturday night, August 23 and it left two women injured. The incident took place at Deuces Casino on Independence Square at around 8:25 pm.

Police reported that the alleged altercation broke out during a gambling session between two female patrons. The women in question have been identified as 25 years old from Laventille Road, Morvant, and 34 years old from Upper Wharton Street, Laventille.

During the altercation, police said that the heated exchange quickly turned physical. Witnesses claimed that the women had been shouting at each other prior to the confrontation taking a violent turn.

During the fight, a woman was reported to have taken out a knife from her bag and used it to stab the other individual. In turn, the other woman got a glass bottle which she used to strike at her opponent. She went on to use the broken bottle to stab the first woman in the leg and also hit her on the head.

In the middle of the fight, other customers in the casino went into panic mode, while some of them left the building as it was playing out. Security on-site at the casino called the police right away.

Port of Spain Task Force officers arrived immediately and were able to get the situation under control. Both the women were injured. The woman who was stabbed as well as hit on the head was admitted to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the woman is in a stable.

The other woman, who suffered minor injuries was taken to the Central Police Station for questioning by the officers on the scene. At present, the investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of the fight between the two individuals.