Trinidad: 40-year-old fatally shot amid heated argument with girlfriend

A man who was shot in the head while arguing with his girlfriend who was inside another man's home has died while receiving treatment at Port of Spain General Hospital in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 40-year-old resident has died after he was shot in the head early on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The victim has been identified as David Toby of Kavi Crescent, Ravine Road, Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley, Trinidad.

According to the information, the bullet entered the right side of Toby’s head and exited the left side, leaving with him in a critical condition initially. It is reported that around 5:30 am, the victim was outside the Upper Kavi Crescent residence of a man, arguing with his girlfriend, who was inside the man’s apartment.

The woman was allegedly heard responding to the victim from inside the residence. Just a few minutes later, a gunshot was heard following which Toby was found with a gunshot injury to his head. He was then rushed to the hospital by his girlfriend and the other man.

While the victim received immediate assistance from the medical officials at the Port of Spain General Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries just hours later he was brought in.

The incident was then reported to the police following which preliminary investigation took place, leading the Western Division Crime Scene officials to recovering a Smith and Wesson pistol, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one deformed 9mm projection as well as one spent 9mm shell casing.

Furthermore, the victim’s girlfriend and the other man were swabbed by the investigators at the hospital to confirm whether or not they have a hand in this incident. The investigations into the incident are ongoing with police officials attempting to find who shot the victim while he was arguing with his alleged girlfriend from outside the residence.

Following the death of the victim, the social media is flooded with condolences with everyone suggesting that it was his girlfriend who got him killed.

“She wanted the man she was in the house with so they get rid of Toby ,plain and simple they did not want him to die there,” wrote a user named Allison Weston while another user said, “Dam she was not worth it! RIP bro.”