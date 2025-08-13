“We’re Coming for the 1%”: PM Kamla Slams PNM’s Costly Favors and Corrupt Financing

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has once again called out criminality that has been taking place at the top level, calling out some of the deals that the PNM government had previously made to their friends only benefitting the 1% and financers in the country.

While speaking at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum which took place at Camden Road, Couva, on August 11, Prime Minister Kamla boldly and publicly called out some of the malpractices that are happening within her government.

“Maybe I’m in the wrong profession, I should probably go back to law,” Kamla started the address by revealing that there is a group of lawyers that charged NGC $42 million for handling one case. Highlighting that the $42 million cases are the same across the state enterprise sector which is not right.

“How can that be right, does that make any sense? There are so many other layers why do you have to take the same, same, same lawyers for everything, spending millions and billions.” She further highlighted the First Gentleman and husband of President Christine Kangaloo, Kerwyn Garcia who is the attorney of choice for NGC, WASA, CAL, and other state entities. He has been raking in 10 and millions of dollars across the border.

“The PNM government borrowed money at high interest rates from companies associated with their friends, the 1% the financers.” She further noted one of the most significant thefts in the finance sector to ever occur, noting that the previous PNM government was borrowing at over 9% interest from their friend’s companies when others were offering between 3 and 4 percent interest.

They took the 9% because who, friends and financers will be paid billions by you, ordinary tax payers, at excessive interest payments due to these flawed financial deals. She bluntly warned that no should be fooled or misled into thinking that her administration is dealing with criminality at only a low level while adding that her team is doing at the low end of the scale and they are dealing with criminality at both ends of the scale.

“We are coming for you, you ‘eat-ah-fooders’ at the top and financiers, we are coming for you to at both ends.”

“You have no idea how greedy and wicked these people are. They want more and more while you get less and less” She concluded the segment of her Monday address by warning that the fake elite, 1 percenters and the PNM are trying to incite citizens because they are also being exposed. She lastly noted that a time is coming when some of the individuals involved will face jail time.