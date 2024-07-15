Grenada receives critical relief supplies, soldiers from Guyana and Suriname

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has extended his gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana, as well as to President Chandrikapersad' Chan' Santokhi and the people of Suriname for sending several relief and building supplies.



These supplies arrived in Carriacou via the vessel Lady Fazeela on Sunday to assist the island rebuild following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.



Also, 50 soldiers from Guyana arrived in Carriacou on the same day, which means a total of 58 soldiers are now on the island to assist with the rebuilding and recovery efforts on the island and Petite Martinique.



In his remarks, Prime Minister Mitchell emphasized his gratitude as a nation for the support and solidarity the country has received from its brothers and sisters within CARICOM.



While standing at the port at which the supplies arrived, Mitchell noted, "I want to take the opportunity to thank him and President Santokhi of Suriname for the relief supplies that are shown in the background, as well as the building materials that are on this vessel. It is coming at a critical time for the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique."



He also mentioned that it is perhaps the single largest physical donation of relief and building material supplies that the island nation has received so far.



PM Dickon Mitchell thanked the regional counterparts and stated, "It's testimony to the fact that our brothers and sisters within Caricom have not just stopped support for Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but they are demonstrating it in a timely, in a timely manner and in an obvious manner."



The supplies were received by PM Mitchell, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, Komal Singh, and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews.



PM Mitchell was also joined by Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, Andy Williams ( Aj Williams ); Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy, Kerryne Z James; Member of Parliament for St. George North East, Ron Redhead and Executive Director, Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce Petipha Lewis at the port.