Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenada receives critical relief supplies, soldiers from Guyana and Suriname

These supplies arrived in Carriacou via the vessel Lady Fazeela on Sunday to assist the island rebuild following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Monday, 15th July 2024

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has extended his gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana, as well as to President Chandrikapersad'  Chan' Santokhi and the people of Suriname for sending several relief and building supplies.

These supplies arrived in Carriacou via the vessel Lady Fazeela on Sunday to assist the island rebuild following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Also, 50 soldiers from Guyana arrived in Carriacou on the same day, which means a total of 58 soldiers are now on the island to assist with the rebuilding and recovery efforts on the island and Petite Martinique.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Mitchell emphasized his gratitude as a nation for the support and solidarity the country has received from its brothers and sisters within CARICOM.

While standing at the port at which the supplies arrived, Mitchell noted, "I want to take the opportunity to thank him and President Santokhi of Suriname for the relief supplies that are shown in the background, as well as the building materials that are on this vessel. It is coming at a critical time for the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique."

He also mentioned that it is perhaps the single largest physical donation of relief and building material supplies that the island nation has received so far.

PM Dickon Mitchell thanked the regional counterparts and stated, "It's testimony to the fact that our brothers and sisters within Caricom have not just stopped support for Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but they are demonstrating it in a timely, in a timely manner and in an obvious manner."

The supplies were received by PM Mitchell, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, Komal Singh, and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews.

PM Mitchell was also joined by Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, Andy Williams ( Aj Williams ); Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy, Kerryne Z James; Member of Parliament for St. George North East, Ron Redhead and Executive Director, Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce Petipha Lewis at the port. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Guyana

Guyana Intl Airport reports 87% increase in cargo

Monday, 15th July 2024

Jamaica

Jamaica's food security at risk as Hurricane Beryl ravages agriculture se...

Monday, 15th July 2024

Grenada

Rhapsody of the Seas brings essential aid and tourists to SVG & Grenada

Monday, 15th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Drew visits Grenada after Hurricane Beryl, offers support

Monday, 15th July 2024

Jamaica

Jamaica faces $10.2B road damage after Hurricane Beryl's devastation

Monday, 15th July 2024

Caribbean

Canada to provide over $1M to hurricane-hit islands in Caribbean

Monday, 15th July 2024

Guyana

Mother remanded for chopping 9-year-old daughter after argument with boyf...

Monday, 15th July 2024

Dominica

PM Skerrit joins counterparts in Grenada, vows to offer complete support

Monday, 15th July 2024