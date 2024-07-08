Guyana Intl Airport reports 87% increase in cargo

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana has reported a remarkable increase in cargo activity during recent years. The officials reported that so far in 2024, the airport handled a whopping 6,015,629 kilograms of cargo, marking an 87% surge from the 3,215,347 kg processed in 2020.



This major growth of around 2.8 million kgs shows the increasing significance of the airport in the regional cargo sector.



CEO of the airport, Ramesh Ghir, has attributed this success of the airport to a strategic blend of factors, including the fact that existing airlines have expanded their cargo operations to a notable number.



He further added that these existing airlines have begun to offer more frequent flights to manage the increasing volume of goods, and this enhanced capacity is important to meet the ever-growing demand for efficient cargo transport.



Ghir continued to say that the entrance of major carriers such as British Airways and LATAM has also contributed to this success by significantly strengthening the capabilities of the airport in order to provide businesses with more options and potentially better rates, hence stimulating the cargo market.



In addition to this, it was also outlined that ongoing efforts to secure additional cargo capacity stress the Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s dedication to long-term expansion.



By proactively broadening its services, the airport is positioning itself to effectively handle the anticipated rise in cargo activity in the near future.



The CEO also said that in the meantime, the upsurge in cargo movement at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is fuelled by an effective mixture of economic drivers of Guyana.



The thriving agricultural sector is boosting the need for air cargo services as increased exports of crops as well as agricultural products need swift and efficient transportation to international markets.



This has also led to an increase in outbound cargo flights that transport the agricultural produce of Guyana all across the world. Also, Guyana’s rapidly growing oil and gas industry significantly contributed to the growth of cargo.