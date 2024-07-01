Catastrophic Landfall: Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Carriacou with 150mph winds

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell took to Facebook to share the first images of the damages by Hurricane Beryl from the brothers and sisters in Carriacou.

Grenada: The major Category 4 Hurricane Beryl has made landfall over the Caribbean island of Carriacou, the sister island of Grenada. The National Hurricane Center estimated sustained winds were 150 mph at this time and the hurricane regained its Category 4 status as it slammed into the island.

According to the information, Beryl made landfall on the island at 11:10 ET as an ‘extremely dangerous’ storm, causing huge devastation while destroying several properties islandwide.

Following the landfall, Caribbean Island emergency officials told residents to evacuate and move to higher ground as Hurricane Beryl’s Category 4 impacts lashed Grenada.

Locals are sharing videos of the adverse weather conditions prevailing on the island including very heavy rainfall combined with powerful winds making the sight go blur for everyone.

Also, Member of Parliament for St. George North East, Ron Redhead posted video showcasing a very huge tree fallen at river road because of the strong winds, blocking the main road for commuters.

The experts also outlined that before making landfall, the storm was gaining its strength as it moved towards the Windward Islands including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Petite Martinique.

It is to be noted that 750,000 people across the Eastern Caribbean, including 170,000 children, are still on the path of the storm. Major international organizations, including UNICEF, are closely monitoring the situation, with supplies and personnel on standby to support children and families affected.

Meteorologist Dylan Federico also suggested that Beryl is anticipated to make a run at Category 5. The only July Category 5 on record is Hurricane Emily in 2005. It is just 7mph from CAT 5 strength.

This 150mph hurricane is likely causing widespread and arguably catastrophic damage in an area, the Grenadines, that hasn’t experienced a Category 4 in recorded history.