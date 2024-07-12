Mother remanded for chopping 9-year-old daughter after argument with boyfriend

Guyana: A 33-year-old housewife from Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Bibi Fareena Joseph, was arrested and charged with 'Attempt to Commit Murder' after she chopped her nine-year-old daughter. It is being reported that the woman carried out this brutal act right after her boyfriend left her.



According to the police officers, the incident took place on Sunday, after which she was remanded to prison. She appeared before the court where the charge of attempt to commit murder was read to her, and the court did not allow her to plea and remanded her to jail until August 2, 2024.



The incident took place at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, around 10 pm, and the investigations mentioned that the 9-year-old and her mother lived together with her mother's boyfriend while the child's father had died around four years earlier.



It is being reported that around 10 pm on Sunday, the woman and her boyfriend got into a heated argument during which the boyfriend told her that she and her daughter were total 'wastes' and that he did not want to live with them anymore, following which he left the house.



After this, the woman called her daughter and told her that her father was already dead and her stepfather did not want them anymore, so she took a chopper and chopped her daughter in the left arm while trying to actually kill her.



However, the child managed to escape and was eventually rescued by a neighbor, who then rushed her to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.



The daughter was then seen and examined by a medical doctor on duty who treated her and listed her condition as stable. She was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.



The suspect was subsequently contacted by police officials while a chop wound was seen on her left arm, and when questioned, the woman told the officers that she chopped herself too. The female was then taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and after being treated, she was placed in police custody.