Opposition calls for investigation into Guyana Ministers over alleged unexplained wealth

The parties are requesting an independent probe into the rapid accumulation of wealth by the two ministers, which they claim exceeds their official salaries.

The opposition parties We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have called for the resignation and formal investigations into Tourism Minister Susan Rodrigues and Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha due to their unexplained wealth.

The claims began after WIN party leader Azruddin Mohamed noted that Tourism Minister Rodrigues now owns property that are registered under a shell company in Florida. Which include a house valued at about US$540,000.

Adding to the evidence, WIN party leader claimed that there have been records that show that Rodrigues created Revelle Investments LLC in Florida on 16 January 2024 and used it to purchase a Fort Lauderdale property on 11 March 2024.

Mohamed questioned the method of the accumulation of such vast wealth that exceeds a Minister’s salary and how a public official could finance multiple properties.

WIN party leader urged President Ali to launch an independent probe into Rodrigues ’rapid accumulation of wealth and further called for other law-enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the source of the acquired funds.

APNU has advised that the accused ministers should step aside to allow an impartial investigation and restore public confidence.

There have been no formal statements from either of the accused or President Ali over the new allegations from the WIN party leader and APNU.

Following the fresh accusations, hundreds of citizens of Guyana took to Facebook to comment on the accusations. With one user Randy Cole stating, “Nothing would come out of this, Reasons more than one. If the government start a public inquiry into these ministers, it will be a domino effect or like stirring up an ant nest and the entire Government will crumble.”

While another Zulfikar Khan wrote, “Jagdeo was caught red handed, with his collaboration with Sue. And he wasn't ask to resign much less these low level ministers.”