IMF Outlook: St. Kitts and Nevis GDP to grow by 2.2% in 2026

The International Monetary Fund projects GDP growth rising from 1.5% in 2025 to 2.2% in 2026, stabilizing near 2.5%, driven by construction, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism recovery, and strong 8.2% credit growth.

Written by Monika Walker

St. Kitts and Nevis: The International Monetary Fund, in its Concluding Statement of the 2026 Article IV Mission, has projected that St. Kitts and Nevis will experience stronger economic growth this year. The IMF signalled positive momentum across several key sectors including tourism and construction.

In its article published on March 2, the IMF has projected that real GDP growth will rise from 1.5% in 2025 to 2.2% in 2026 and medium-term growth is predicted to stabilise at around 2.5%.

According to the IMF, The projected acceleration in 2026 is expected to be supported by robust construction activity, agriculture, renewable energy projects and a continued tourism recovery.”

The fund further highlighted that the financial systems of St. Kitts and Nevis remain stable as it clearly states that ‘the banking system remains broadly stable.’ Credit growth in 2025 was described as strong at 8.2% with the IMF saying that it was driven mainly by mortgages, construction as well as tourism-related activities.

The report mentions that private sector credit has also expanded by approximately 10 percent which according to industry experts reflects that the domestic lending conditions have improved and there is a renewed confidence within the economy.

Despite fiscal challenges and rising public debt, the IMF stressed that “debt sustainability is maintained.” It mentioned that Citizenship by Investment revenues have declined as compared to previous years but noted that economic fundamental remains resilient.

Importantly, the IMF stated that “international reserves remained stable” which provides an external buffer against global volatility and external shocks.

The report further pointed to the energy transition of the Federation as a major upside opportunity. “On the upside, a successful energy transition could strengthen medium-term growth,” the statement noted.

Looking ahead, the IMF explained that if fiscal consolidation measures are implemented then public debt could stabilise at around 60% of GDP by 2031. Under this scenario, government deposits could increase to about 10% of GDP while medium-term growth prospects would improve further.

While CBI inflows have moderated, the fund acknowledged that tourism recovery continues and remittances remain stable which helps to cushion the economy during the adjustment period.

Overall, experts argue that IMF’s 2026 assessment presents a optimistic outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis. With growth projected to boost, the banking sector described as broadly stable, international reserves steady and structural reforms underway, the Federation appears positioned to navigate fiscal pressures while advancing diversification and sustainability efforts.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

