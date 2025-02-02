St Kitts and Nevis welcomes maiden call of Iona with over 3000 cruise visitors

Iona, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, brought thousands of visitors to experience the beauty and culture of St Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis: P&O Cruises’ magnificent vessel Iona made inaugural call to St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday. The vessel docked on Port Zante and brought with it more than 3000 visitors, marking its first-ever call to the Caribbean region.

Typically sailing in Northern Europe, Iona is making a remarkable debut in the region, bringing its award-winning design and unique onboard features, including the first-ever gin distillery at sea.

As the cruise arrived in St Kitts with thousands of passengers, several of them had pre-packed tours and they visited a number of hotspot destinations across the country, while indulging in the beauty and local offerings of the Federation.

Port Authorities hosts Welcome Ceremony for Iona

The St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority welcomed the cruise on its maiden call and hosted a traditional plaque exchange ceremony onboard the cruise. The ceremony was joined by Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson who noted, “We celebrate this milestone with a commemorative plaque exchange, marking another step in our commitment to world-class cruise tourism.”

The plaque exchange ceremony marked the official beginning of a new relationship between the island nation and the P&O Cruises.

As one of the largest cruise ships in the world, Iona brought thousands of visitors to experience the beauty and culture of St Kitts. The passengers explored Port Zante and the various rich offerings of the island, giving huge business to the local vendors.

Captain Martin Allen, who had previously visited the port with Britannia, led the vessel’s arrival while Mayur, Iona’s Events Manager, provided a guided tour and hosted the tourism team for an onboard experience. Following the ceremony, the team extended its appreciation to the captain and the crew members for showing their trust in the destination.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of these hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers, St Kitts and Nevis is looking forward to a highly successful cruise season, with projections of over one million visitors.