Guyana: 70-year-old shot twice by gunman dies at hospital

Guyana: In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old male who was hospitalized after being shot twice on Saturday, August 3, died last Friday due to his injuries. The victim, Raymond Knipe, was shot at his Residence located at Norton Street, Guyana.



According to the information by the victim, he was parking his minibus with registration number BNN 9253 in his yard when a male dressed in black with a hoodie over his head walked inside his yard and stood behind him.



As the victim came out of the vehicle, the suspect pointed a gun at him and started to squeeze the trigger, but the gun did not fire for some reason.



Knipe further said that he started running to the back of his house, and the suspect chased him. while the victim was about to open the grill door to his apartment, the male discharged several rounds in his direction, hitting him twice and causing him severe injuries.



The gunman then exited the yard, got inside a car with registration number PAB 8252, and fled the crime scene in the east direction, heading towards Mandela Avenue.



The victim, who was an electrician, was picked up by the neighbors and rushed to a city hospital, where he was admitted and was receiving treatment for his injuries.



The police officials said that they conducted investigations at the scene and recovered three 9mm spent shells from there. They further added that they are trying to get hold of the suspect who carried out this tragic crime, leaving one dead.



Meanwhile, the medical officials reported that the victim died because of septic shock and was not able to recover from his injuries.



Several citizens of Guyana have also expressed their condolences to the family of the victim through social media, with several saying that the island is not beautiful anymore.



"Can anyone say what this country is coming to. We can't sing beautiful Guyana any more," wrote a user named Merline Blair while another user said, "Rip my condolences goes out to entire family may his soul rest in peace."