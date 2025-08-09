Dominica honours Kalinago Community on International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

This year’s theme, “Indigenous Peoples and AI: Defending Rights, Shaping Futures,” focuses on ensuring that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence benefits rather than threatens Indigenous communities.

Dominica: The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People was celebrated in Dominica today, on August 9, honoring the spirit and rich culture of the Kalinago community. This year’s observance highlights the very important role that Indigenous peoples play in heritage conservation, environmental protection and in the formation of inclusive global futures.

The message that was spread along with the celebration was “Let's take this special day to honor and appreciate our #Kalingo people in Dominica for their resilience, profound knowledge, and unwavering commitment to preserving their heritage!”

This year’s theme, “Indigenous Peoples and AI: Defending Rights, Shaping Futures,” focuses on ensuring that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence benefits rather than threatens the Indigenous communities. It calls for their voices to be included in global technological discussions, protecting their rights, and empowering them to take lead in developing technologies that reflect their cultures and values.

In Dominica, the Kalinago Territory is a living example of resilience, heritage, and craftsmanship. It is a fact that the Kalinago are passing on to the next generation their ancestral past via language, story telling, farming practices and in the fine arts which include basket weaving and canoe building.

“In Dominica, Kalinago heritage is alive—preserved through language, craft, and their deep connection to the land and sea. As technology progresses, we stand for the inclusion of Indigenous voices in shaping the future, ensuring their rights and dignity are respected,” shared Dominica Ministry of Tourism on their Facebook account.

On this International Day, Dominica is honoring its Kalinago brothers and sisters, in celebration of their contributions, in support of their rights, and their key role in Dominica’s identity. The Ministry of Tourism is encouraging both locals and travelers to visit the island to explore its rich cultural heritage.

“Come experience the Kalinago Territory—immerse yourself in their rich culture, listen, learn, and visit with respect. We salute our Kalinago brothers and sisters today and always!” noted Dominica Ministry of Tourism.