Tuesday, 11th February 2025
Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025 set to return from Feb 15 to March 5

Parliamentary Representative Cozier Frederick announced the return of the carnival and unveiled the official event calendar.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025 is all set to take place from February 15 to March 5 in Dominica. The carnival will celebrate the culture, tradition and rhythm of the Kalinago people.  

Parliamentary Representative Cozier Frederick announced the return of the carnival and also unveiled the official calendar of events under the theme ‘Spirits High, Tradition Alive’. He invited the locals to attend the multiple events and activities and promoted the indigenous people of Dominica. 

Taking to Facebook, Frederick said, “We are excited to share the official Calendar of Events for the upcoming Carnival season! Get ready for a vibrant celebration of our unique culture, music, and traditions.” 

The carnival season will kick off on Saturday, February 15 with Leve Vaval during which the attendees can experience the unmatched energy of these performances. There will also be a special event for kids on Sunday, March 2, featuring a number of games and delicious food. 

The following day there will be a Carnival Monday Jump up during which the hundreds and thousands of visitor will fill the streets of Kalinago territory, dancing and singing throughout the streets. On March 5, 2025, Tewey Vaval event will be held, marking the official culmination of the Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025.  

Meanwhile, the Dominica Festivals Committee also asked patrons to gear up for the carnival and said, “Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of culture, rhythm, and tradition in the Kalinago Territory! From Levè Vaval to Tewey Vaval, the energy will be unmatched!” 

Throughout the carnival, the local artistes will dress up in the cultural outfits of Dominica and the energy of the attendees will be displayed on the streets of the community where they will dance to the beats of Leve Vaval and Soca Music.  

Complete calendar of events for Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025 

Saturday, February 15  

Leve Vaval at 7 pm (Karina Cultural Village, Bataca) 

Sunday, March 2  

Kiddies Carnival at 3 pm (St Cyr Resource Center, St Cyr) 

Monday, March 3 - Carnival Monday Jump Up  

10 am – Lapo Kabwit, 3 pm - Judging of Bands 

Tuesday, March 4 – Carnival Tuesday Jump Up 

10 am – Lapo Kabwit, 4 pm – Hi Fi 

Wednesday, March 5 – Tewey Vaval 

3 pm – Lapo Kabwit, 4 pm – Vaval Procession, 7 30 pm – Burning of Vaval, 9 pm – Hi Fi 

Monica Walker

