Jamaica: Opposition steps in to get justice after 4-year-old died of hospital negligence

Jamaica: The death of 4-year-old Alexandrianna Jones following a surgery in Jamaica has sparked widspread question on the healthcare of the country. The child's kin is alleging Bustamante Hospital's negligence led to the girl's death. Now, the Jamaica oppositions has stepped in the matter and is seeking answers.

Opposition Spokesperson on Wellness, Dr Alfred Dawes has called upon the Ministry of Health to issue a more comprehensive response to allegations of negligence. The child’s family claims that the hospital officials took almost two weeks to inform them of her death, which reportedly happened in December.

What happened to 4-year-old Alexandrianna Jones?

Reportedly, the four-year-old died after a surgery at the Bustamante Hospital in Jamaica. The surgery took place on December 17 to remove a brain tumour. The toddler's father, Artiste manager and producer Alexandre “Bashy” Jones is now seeking justice following the death of her daughter.





According to the Bashy, they was informed that the surgery was successful and that the entire tumour from her brain had been removed however they were told that Jones needed to be sedated for 48 hours to allow the swelling to heal.



The child’s aunt said that the same night the family was informed of some complications due to which another operation had to be performed but after the alleged procedure, the family was told that Jones was barely responsive.



The doctors also asked the family to try talking to her and get some response because she seemed to be in a coma.

Autopsy Report Reveals Truth

Jones’ aunt said that the hospital pronounced her niece’s brain dead on December 31 following which she was removed from the life support machine but to the family’s shock, an independent autopsy commissioned by them revealed that the child had died from blood clots just hours after the surgery on December 17.



Following the revelation was made, the family has been demanding justice with Opposition Spokesperson calling for full transparency and swift action from the Health Ministry. In an official statement, he said that the Ministry has yet to address a critical allegation raised by the child’s family ‘that their daughter had died long before they were informed’.



Meanwhile, the hospital officials said that they have launched an investigation into the matter and are also encouraging the family to submit a formal written complaint for the matter to be pushed forward.



Dr Alfred Dawes has described the hospital’s handling of the situation as lack of empathy and said that confirming or denying the claims does not require the family to submit a formal written request but it needs urgency and compassion. He said that instead the Ministry’s response has been ‘devoid of empathy’ ‘cold hearted’ and has only deepened the trauma for everyone involved.



On the other hand, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says a meeting will be held with the parents of four-year-old Alexandrianna Jones who died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew, following a review of the hospital’s report on the incident.



He has also condemned threats made against hospital staff since the tragedy, stating “such behaviour is not something we should encourage at all or tolerate”. In response to these threats, the South East Regional Health Authority has increased security at the healthcare facility.