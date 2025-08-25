Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred qualifies for Diamond League final, set for showdown in Zürich

Saint Lucia: Sprint queen of Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred, has been officially qualified for the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final Women’s 100m. The race will be held on August 28, 2025, at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, Switzerland.

A total of 18 women will be participating in this race and as of now Alfred leads on the top of the table with a total score of 31 points. She is followed by Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of USA with 25 points.

Two of the fastest women in 2025 are now set to clash at the upcoming Diamond League final. Melissa Jefferson, who hasn't lost a major 100m race this year, is the fastest woman of 2025 with a lifetime best of 10.65. On the other hand, Julien Alfred, with a seasonal best of 10.75 - the second fastest time this year will approach the race with the confidence of an Olympic champion.

The Zurich Diamond league will see them compete to settle for the best. Notably, the event will be split over two days, with a street event at Sechseläutenplatz on the first day (August 27th) and the main events at the Letzigrund Stadium on the second day (August 28th).

The Saint Lucian sprinter has rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of women’s athletics, distinguished by her remarkable achievements in the 100m race. Her most significant victory to date is securing the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which marked a historic moment as it was the first ever Olympic gold medal for the island nation.

Alfred’s prowess is further underscored by a silver medal in the 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also dominated the collegiate circuit after she clinched the NCAA Division 100m championship in 2022. Her personal best in the event is a formidable 10.72 seconds which is also the Saint Lucian national record.

Apart from these events, Alfred has consistently demonstrated her class by winning gold at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. With her all set to represent Saint Lucia at the Diamond League, locals are already showcasing their support towards her.

“We will be cheering on as always! To note though, although the Diamond League is prestigious, the biggest global stage in track and field (after the Olympics) is the World Athletics Championship. Look out for Julien there,” said a local on Facebook named Samie while another said, “Can't wait for that showdown with her and Melissa.”