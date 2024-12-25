The myths, often overshadow the CBI Programme’s major achievements, and its critical role in funding important projects, sustainable development and more.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, one of the longest standings continues to face misconceptions. The myths expand to the rights of economic citizens and due diligence.

Myths vs. Facts

Myth 1: St Kitts and Nevis CBI Lacks Due Diligence

Fact: St. Kitts and Nevis introduced its first citizenship by investment programme in 1984, they have managed to have the most robust due diligence framework in the industry. The checks are not only online, but also offline where the due diligence agencies do thorough checks on the applicants.

Besides this, a mandatory interview is also carried out on all investors, and their applicants aged 16 and above.

Myth 2: Anyone Can Apply and be Approved

Fact: Not every person is allowed to apply, and not all applicants are approved. There are limitations and bans on certain countries, and their nationals. The programme is selective, and also denies applicants with criminal records, connections with fraudulent activities, insufficient financial credibility and people who pose a risk to national and international security.

Myth 3: Agents/Developers Can Offer Discounts on CBI

Fact: The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis does not allow its agents, developers or anyone associated with the programme to offer it at a “discounted price”. St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country to increase a “minimum investment threshold” and no discounts are offered on the programme.

Myth 4: CBI is Just a Way to Buy a Passport

Fact: The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has maintained it several times that they are not merely selling passports. But rather the CBI Programmes are more about providing investor’s a pathway to contribute towards the Federation’s development.

Myth 5: Economic Citizens Are Treated Differently

Fact: Economic Citizens are granted similar rights as the individuals born in the country, and they are also treated equally per the laws of St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Terrance Drew

Supported by PM Terrance Drew, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed commitment to the credibility of the CBI Programme.

Dr. Drews administration implemented improved policies and measures like raising the approval investment limits and compliance audits, aiming to uphold accountability in all aspects.

PM Drew’s visions correspond to a long-term sustainable development of the programme together with the protection of the country’s image in the international community.

Sustainable Island State Contribution

In a major overhaul carried out in 2023, St Kitts and Nevis introduced Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC), which replaced the previous Sustainable Growth Fund. The SISC was introduced to align the Federation with its Sustainable Island Agenda.

The fund option has become the most popular, and an ideal route of choice for multiple investors.

The minimum requirement for an applicant is $250,000, and the SISC invests the funds right into the development projects of the countries including renewable energy, healthcare, and education.

This solid model guarantees that each dollar invested brings essential added value to the development of the nation, as well as help contribute make Federation sustainable.

The Call for Responsible Investment

The St Kitts and Nevis Programme Government, following certain incidents have advised the investors for “responsible investment” and also encouraged them of keeping away from any “discounting schemes”. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew maintained it multiple times that they are against any such offers, and the investors must cross check with official platforms before making any investment.

Just recently, St Kitts and Nevis took an action on certain recipients, who obtained citizenship through a developer at a discounted price. The recipient has been asked to pay remaining investment, or the actions to revoke citizenship may also be taken.

Overseas investors are also encouraged select agents from the “authorities agents list” available on the official citizenship by investment website.