CPL 2025: Physical altercation between gate attendants delays fans’ entry in Antigua stadium

Antigua and Barbuda: A physical altercation broke out between two gate attendants on the ground during a cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium last night on August 23, 2025. The incident took place near the entrance of the venue.

According to the witnesses, the attendants started fighting in front of the spectators arriving to watch the game. They said that the scuffle caused temporary confusion at the gates, which delayed some fans’ entry as security stepped in to restore order.

On-site security personally acted quickly, separating involved parties and resuming normal entry operations in a matter of minutes. As of now, no injuries have been reported to spectators and the particular match went on as usual without any more issues.

Viral video sparks criticism

In addition, a viral video on social media of the altercation went viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking criticism from viewers who referred to the incident as unprofessional and disruptive.

In the video, a man can be seen wearing a blue hoodie and pajamas on top of another individual, striking him repeatedly as the other tries to defend himself. The security personnel can be seen trying to separate them and to get the situation under control.

Though the motive is not cleared by the authorities, one of the witnesses reportedly shared that the fight was related to food. They said, “It was a simple conversation about chicken curry or curry chicken…. It did not have to reach that far.”

The game, which was supposed to unify the community and provide a fun night, instead turned into an evening of embarrassment for both the organizers and spectators.