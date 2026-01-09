Trinidad and Tobago: Elderly man dies after alleged pellet gun assault by son, wife claims fall from coconut tree

His wife, Nimmi Lalbeharry, claims he fell off a coconut tree, but relatives have refuted this, saying he was assaulted with a pellet gun.

Trinidad and Tobago: 64-year-old Ramesh Lalbeharry died following an alleged assault by his son, while his wife claimed he fell off a coconut tree while drunk, attempting to protect him.

According to investigative reports, the 64-year-old got into an altercation with his son, Brandon Lalbeharry, also known as Tony or Goldie over a cigarette on December 31, 2025 as Ramesh had family visiting his home.

Reportedly, an argument transpired between the two and while they were in the argument, Brandon reportedly began to assault his father, Ramesh with a pellet gun.

Causing severe internal injuries, including damage to his ribs, shoulders, face, and brain. Ramesh reportedly remained at home for two days nursing his injuries before he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Following Ramesh Lalbeharry passing, the police launched an investigation into his death but two narratives were being told. With his wife, Nimmi Lalbeharry telling the same narrative that misled medical doctors.

By claiming that the 64-year-old was not assaulted by gun pellets but had been drunk and fell off a coconut tree that was behind the family home. Claims that Ramesh’s relatives including Nargis Boodram (sister-in-law), Ramnarine Boodram (nephew), Sunita Hosein (cousin-in-law), and Yash Boodram (nephew) have refuted.

Relatives who were all reportedly present at the scene at the time the assault incident took place, claimed that Nimmi Lalbeharry did not provide true information as she was defending her son.

Although when the relatives were asked to give statements, all refused to provide their own statements to the authorities correlating with the gun pellets assault by Brandon Lalbeharry.

The police are continuing with investigations, as for now the matter is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Hundreds of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to condemn Ramesh’s wife for misleading, with one user Choco Thomas writing, “I hate to be the one to even say this but sometimes parents see signs and turn a blind eye. Best believe this came as no surprise to his mother-hence covering up for her son. They already knew who or what he was. They were probably miserable around him too. The same son could also turn against her so she needs to be careful with what she tries so hard to protect.”