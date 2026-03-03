2026-03-03 11:57:27
Prominent Arima business Azad Pooran shot dead at home 

Police have identified the victim as Azard Pooran, a man in his 70s from Plumrose Avenue, Santa Rosa in Arima, who was fatally shot in his driveway after being suddenly attacked at his residence.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A well-known businessman of Trinidad and Tobago was shot and killed at his Arima residence. The incident took place on Monday night and has sent shockwaves through the eastern borough.

The victim, according to the police officials, have been identified as Azard Pooran who was in his 70s, a resident of Plumrose Avenue, Santa Rose located in Arima. According to reports, Pooran was at this residence when he was suddenly attacked and fatally show in his driveway.

Police further confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident remains unclear as of now, but they are working to determine a motive behind this killing.

Notably, Pooran was the owner of Shock’n Stock Booksellers & Stationers which is a longstanding and renowned business in the Arima community. He is known for operating a bookstore at the Shoppes of Arima and it was not immediately clear whether there is any connection beyond the shared surname.

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The incident has left locals in shock with several taking to Facebook and expressing their disbelief. “No no no no! Not Mr. Pooran. He was always my go to guy to discuss things in Arima. He would always say, I have more friends in the PNM than the UNC inno and we will laugh. Shock and Stock book store in Shops of Arima will never be the same,” said a local named Brennon while another said, “One of the most humblest souls I've met in my life. Mr pooran you will be missed.”

With all the locals mentioning him as a true gentleman, the officials are finding it more confusing as to why the shooting would have taken place and why someone wanted him dead despite him being one of the most loved individuals in Arima.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

