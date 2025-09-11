Arima North Secondary fight caught on camera, parents raise alarm over school safety

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident of altercation took place between a student and a teacher in the Arima North Secondary School on September 10, 2025, which left the community in shock. It is also being said that the incident occurred just after three days of the new school term kicked off in Trinidad and Tobago.

Videos captured by students and posted on social media show a fracas between a female teacher and a female student. The footage also shows the two women pulling each other's hair near a desk, while a male teacher attempts to intervene and stop the fight.

One other student also tried to intervene between the fight to stop them but they didn't stop, showing the video further.

On September 8, 2025, the Ministry of Homeland Security, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, launched an initiative to deploy police officers to schools for enhanced safety. However, Arima North Secondary School is not among the 50 schools selected for this program.

It is being claimed that the Ministry of Education on Wednesday gave a statement in which they mentioned that they have launched an investigation into the matter while condemning the physical fight between the teacher and a student in Trinidad and Tobago.

Further, they have also assured the public that the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those who will be found liable in accordance with the Education Act and Ministry policies. Along with this the ministry also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on school violence and discipline, while emphasising the necessity of maintaining the safe and secure learning environment.

This incident has sparked a debate among the public, especially among the parents who are concerned about the safety of their children in schools. Along with this some people are also showing their concerns about the lack of police presence at the Arima North Secondary School.

A mother also expressed her trauma through social media’s post about her child, that “her daughter is a form 1 student at Arima North Secondary, and since the beginning of the school term, the daughter is extremely frightened." She further added that “Today, a female student beat up a teacher while some boys entered her class to bully both the children and the teacher.”

“Every day, my daughter has to hide at school just to message me and let me know what is going on. I am deeply concerned for her safety and for the safety of the other students” she concluded.

At the end she requested the authorities to draw an urgent attention to this matter before it escalated even further.