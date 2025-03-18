Rare Sight: Huge Whale spotted in channel between St Kitts and Nevis

A video circulating on social media shows a huge whale propelling itself through the water near the channel between St. Kitts and Nevis, captivating locals aboard a nearby boat.

St Kitts and Nevis: A huge whale was spotted on Monday in the channel between St Kitts and Nevis which left the onlookers in awe as the majestic creature put on a breathtaking display. The rare sighting sent waves of excitement among the boaters with all of them capturing it on their mobile phones.

The video now making rounds on social media shows the huge whale propelling itself through the water by moving its tail fin up and down several times in front of the boat filled with locals.

The sudden appearance of the whale in the narrow channel between the two sister islands made the locals excited with one witness saying, “I have lived here my whole life, and I have never seen anything like it,” while another user said "The whale was enormous, and its power was incredible. It was like nothing I've ever seen before."

Another user also said that it is not the first time while adding that, “When its cold they come down to the warm waters.”

The channel between St Kitts and Nevis is a known habitat for various marine life, including whales. However, sightings of such huge whale are very rare as they are occasionally sighted in the waters around St Kitts and Nevis, especially during their breeding season between December to April.

It is very rare for the locals to spot one as they cross the island nation. The Federation is located in a region where humpback whales travel, making them a possible location for sightings.

Apart from these whales, bottlenose dolphins and other dolphin species are also occasionally seen in the waters around St Kitts and Nevis which is why the recent sighting of a whale in the waters made the locals excited with several of them posting the videos on social media.