Tobago is set to welcome over 15k cruise visitors this February

The luxurious vessel Costa Fortuna will be making two calls next month on February 2 and 16 with more than 3000 visitors each time.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago is all set to welcome around 15,474 cruise visitors in February this year. These passengers will arrive aboard 10 cruise ships with Explora 1 set to make its inaugural call on February 27, 2025.

These hundreds and thousands of passengers are set to bring a huge boost to the overall economy, giving alot of business to local vendors, tour guides, cab drivers and others.

While sharing the development through Facebook, the Tobago Tourism Agency noted, “February is fast approaching, and 10 cruise ships are expected to visit 𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘵 Tobago next month. Join us in welcoming the Aurora, Costa Fortuna, Silver Moon, Marella Voyager, Zaandam, Star Pride and Explora1, all of which will usher scores of visitors to the shores of Scarborough and Charlotteville. We wish them happy exploring!”

Reportedly, the luxurious vessel Costa Fortuna will be making two calls next month on February 2 and 16 with more than 3000 visitors each time. Meanwhile, Silver Moon will arrive on February 3 with over 500 passengers and will dock a the Scarbough port.

On February 5, Aurora will arrive with over 1800 visitors and the following day Ambition cruise will arrive with 1200 visitors. The cruise season will continue with the arrival of Zaandam at Scarborough on February 13 and Marella Voyager on February 19.

On February 20, a smaller vessel Star Pride will arrive with around 312 passengers and will dock at the Charlotteville port. This cruise will be making another call on February 23 and will dock at the Scarborough port.

The month will end on February 27 with the arrival of Explora 1’s maiden call to Tobago. This cruise will be arriving with more than 900 visitors and will dock at the Scarborough port.

Complete Tobago Cruise Schedule for February 2025

Sunday, 2 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Monday, 3 – Silver Moon (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 5 – Aurora (Scarborough)

Thursday, 6 – Ambition (Scarborough)

Thursday, 13 – Zaandam (Scarborough)

Sunday, 16 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 19 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Friday, 21 – Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Sunday, 23 – Star Pride (Scarborough)

Thursday, 27 – Explora 1 (Scarborough)