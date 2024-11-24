Sunday, 24th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad welcomes 611 cruise visitors aboard Seven Seas Mariner as tourism season sets sail with cultural flair

547 of these passengers were scheduled to enjoy tours to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas, Mt St Benedict, Paramin, the House of Angostura as well as City tours

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: The luxurious cruise Seven Seas Mariner made call to the Port of Port of Spain in Trinidad, bringing a total of 611 passengers. 

The tourism officials gave a warm welcome to the passengers and the crew as they arrived on the port and they further thanked the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum for their support in making the cruise call a memorable one.

The members of the museum were adorned in beautiful costumes and they welcomed the passengers while showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the island nation. 

Performers in beautiful costumes to welcome cruise passengers at Port of Spain
According to the information, 547 of these passengers were scheduled to enjoy tours to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas, Mt St Benedict, Paramin, the House of Angostura as well as City tours.

These passengers gave huge business to the local vendors including taxi drivers, tour guides and eateries as the visitors utilised the services during their tour across the island and also had a taste of the local cuisine. 

This season, the island will be welcoming 20 cruise calls from 11 different cruise lines including six inaugural visits which the tourism officials described as impressive. 

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tourism Trinidad, Cliff Hamilton said that the company is continuing to prioritise the enhancement of the visitor experience as they seek to attract more visitors to the island. 

Speaking during the launch of Destination Trinidad’s 2024-2025 cruise season on November 15 at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship Complex, he said that Trinidad is unique is some of the experiences it offered to the cruise ship visitors. 

He outlined that Trinidad and Tobago is the only Caribbean island to offer dedicated tourism ambassadors which assist the visitors when they are exploring Port of Spain and nearby areas. Hamilton further highlighted that these ambassadors provide a warm personal experience which allows visitors to experience the genuine hospitality of Trinidad and Tobago. 

According to him, his team is continuing to facilitate several training sessions which are geared towards building as well as empowering stakeholders in order to ensure improvement in the overall reputation of the destination Trinidad. 

Notably, the launch of the cruise season in Trinidad was marked by the inaugural visit of the Oceania Cruises MS Nautica and Chairman Hamilton said that he is looking forward to a successful season.

He also mentioned that the cruise sector is a very promising avenue for economic growth as well as positive community impact which is why the season is anticipated to boost the overall economy of the island. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Equipment donation means better eye care in Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Uncategorised

Bermudian film and TV star Earl Cameron has died

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Uncategorised

Over 200 St Kitts-Nevis nationals overstayed their authorized visit to US...

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Uncategorised

Houses burnt in the Trinidad and Tobago of couple

Sunday, 24th November 2024

National Epidemiologist of the commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed
Uncategorised

Dominica fully vaccinates its 27 percent of population

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Uncategorised

PM Timothy Harris receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sunday, 24th November 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis reports ZERO homicides in 1st week of 2024

Sunday, 24th November 2024

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carnival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carni...

Sunday, 24th November 2024