Trinidad welcomes 611 cruise visitors aboard Seven Seas Mariner as tourism season sets sail with cultural flair

Trinidad and Tobago: The luxurious cruise Seven Seas Mariner made call to the Port of Port of Spain in Trinidad, bringing a total of 611 passengers.

The tourism officials gave a warm welcome to the passengers and the crew as they arrived on the port and they further thanked the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum for their support in making the cruise call a memorable one.

The members of the museum were adorned in beautiful costumes and they welcomed the passengers while showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the island nation.

Performers in beautiful costumes to welcome cruise passengers at Port of Spain According to the information, 547 of these passengers were scheduled to enjoy tours to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas, Mt St Benedict, Paramin, the House of Angostura as well as City tours.

These passengers gave huge business to the local vendors including taxi drivers, tour guides and eateries as the visitors utilised the services during their tour across the island and also had a taste of the local cuisine.

This season, the island will be welcoming 20 cruise calls from 11 different cruise lines including six inaugural visits which the tourism officials described as impressive.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tourism Trinidad, Cliff Hamilton said that the company is continuing to prioritise the enhancement of the visitor experience as they seek to attract more visitors to the island.

Speaking during the launch of Destination Trinidad’s 2024-2025 cruise season on November 15 at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship Complex, he said that Trinidad is unique is some of the experiences it offered to the cruise ship visitors.

He outlined that Trinidad and Tobago is the only Caribbean island to offer dedicated tourism ambassadors which assist the visitors when they are exploring Port of Spain and nearby areas. Hamilton further highlighted that these ambassadors provide a warm personal experience which allows visitors to experience the genuine hospitality of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to him, his team is continuing to facilitate several training sessions which are geared towards building as well as empowering stakeholders in order to ensure improvement in the overall reputation of the destination Trinidad.

Notably, the launch of the cruise season in Trinidad was marked by the inaugural visit of the Oceania Cruises MS Nautica and Chairman Hamilton said that he is looking forward to a successful season.

He also mentioned that the cruise sector is a very promising avenue for economic growth as well as positive community impact which is why the season is anticipated to boost the overall economy of the island.