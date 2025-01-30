Luxury cruise Majestic Princess marks maiden call to Trinidad with over 5000 visitors

Trinidad and Tobago: The magnificent vessel Majestic Princess, on Wednesday, graced the shores of Trinidad for the first time. A ceremony was held onboard the vessel to commemorate this inaugural visit.

The ceremony was hosted by officials from Tourism Trinidad Limited and the captain and crew of the Majestic Princess exchanged the crests. This tradition marked the longstanding commitment of Princess Cruises to the destination.

Following the ceremony, the captain of the vessel, Giuseppa Castellano, said that this was not his first time to Trinidad and emphasised that he instantly fell in love with the island and was thrilled to return and give the chance for his more than 5000 passengers and crew to experience the warmth of the island.

The captain noted that the locals are very welcoming in Trinidad and because of the warmth and good hospitality he felt every time during his arrival to the island, he is keen to return again.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Keiba Jacob Mottley noted that she is pleased that a cruise vessel of such high esteem paid a visit to Destination Trinidad and that it will bring a huge boost to the tourism industry. Mottley added that it is amazing and also it is their first of two trips for this season, so they will be back here in a few weeks.

She said that the safety of visitors is of utmost significance and the tourism officials have ensured that this is given high priority.

According to her, her team is working closely in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to provide a secure and safe environment for all the visitors.

She stated that there are two categories of visitors and some of them do guided tours on buses and maxis and then there are some who walk through the city of Port of Spain. Mottley noted that all these visitors are taken care of with the police officers making rounds across the port throughout the day.

Notably, 22 ships are scheduled to make calls to Trinidad, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers to the destination.