Trinidad gears up for busy Cruise Season: 11 vessels to dock this month, boosting tourism

The first cruise of the month will arrive to the island tomorrow that is MS Hamburg which will dock at the Scarborough Port.

Trinidad and Tobago: The cruise ship season in Trinidad and Tobago is building momentum, with 11 vessels expected to visit the island this month.

Scores of visitors will disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, with great anticipation to experience tours to popular attractions like Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate's Bay and Store Bay Beach.

Meanwhile, Marella Voyager will be making two calls to the island on December 6 and December 24. Another cruise Costa Fortuna will also dock twice in the month on December 8 and December 22.

Meanwhile, on December 9, Seabourn Ovation will dock at the Port of Scarborough and Club Med 2 will arrive on the following day.

A smaller cruise vessel Star Pride will arrive on December 15, docking at the Port of Charlotteville and bringing a number of passengers to the island nation.

The last cruise of the month will be Volendam which will arrive on Saturday, December 28, bringing a number of visitors at Scarborough.

The complete cruise schedule for Trinidad in December is as follows:

Wednesday, 4 – MS Hamburg (Scarborough)

Friday, 6 – Marella Voyaged (Scarborough)

Sunday, 8 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Monday, 9 – Seabourn Ovation (Scarborough)

Tuesday, 10 – Club Med 2 (Scarborough)

Sunday, 15 – Star Pride (Charloteville)

Thursday, 19 – Silver Moon (Scarborough)

Sunday, 22 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Sunday, 22 – Silver Moon (Scarborough)

Tuesday, 24 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Saturday, 28 – Volendam (Scarborough)

The cruise season 2024-2025 kicked off in Trinidad with MS Nautica on Friday, November 15, 2024. The vessel arrived with thousands of passengers providing business to local vendors and eateries.

With thousands of visitors set to explore the beautiful shores this season, the locals can take a huge benefit from it which includes job opportunities for performing artists, tour guides, maxi taxi and bus drivers.

There will also be a boost of businesses for restaurants, shops and small businesses that are set to thrive with the influx of tourists and the foreign exchange will also be a valuable boost to the overall economy of Trinidad and Tobago.

Visitors will also get to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse culture which will speak new and repeat visits to the island nation.