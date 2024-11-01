Natalie John to host Bloom and Dine evening at St Kitts Marriott Resort

The event will be hosted by the Dreamy Group of John for the exclusive gathering of the citizens, officials and other stakeholders, aiming to celebrate the festive season.

St Kitts and Nevis: An exclusive “Bloom & Dine” event has returned to St Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme- “A new experience in St Kitts” on November 22, 2024. Hosted by Natalie John, the evening filled with elegance, enhanced dining and magnificent ambiance is scheduled to be held from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the North Gazebo.

The event will be hosted by the Dreamy Group of John for the exclusive gathering of the citizens, officials and other stakeholders, aiming to celebrate the festive season. It is anticipated that several government officials including the wife of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew- Diani Prince Drew will also join the gathering in the Marriott resort.

Natalie John is known as the renowned businesswoman and the visionary owner of Dreamy Decor- which specializes in hosting lavish events and weddings. She has also founded the Caribbean Weddings and Events, aiming to enhance her footprint across the region by opening distinguished enterprises.

Earlier on June 2, 2024, Dreamy Group under her patronage hosted the “Bloom and Sip” event at Mariposa Villa. The gathering featured the arrival of the influential and successful women from different sectors who celebrated the floral art and the spirit of sustainability that is being promoted by the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, the event also offered a chance to local artistes to create authentic and showcase their creativity by giving the theme of sustainability. The art pieces were showcased during the night, making creators proud of their work. The Bloom and Sip event was designed to foster the artistic approach of St Kitts and Nevis and the floral industry across the globe.

The event also brought like-minded people who are fond of this art and support the local floral business.

Natalie John is being lauded for her work in the business industry as she also encourages strong women to come forward and make their way in these sectors. She also works to evaluate business venture for women and make strategic choices for the flourishing of her business across the globe.