Diani Drew donates fans to 7 schools across St Kitts

Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s wife Diani Jimesha Prince donated fans to about seven Pre-Schools Islandwide. The donation was made by “The Joy Project”, a foundation headed by first lady of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s wife Diani Jimesha Prince donated fans to about seven Pre-Schools Islandwide.

The donation was made by “The Joy Project”, a foundation headed by first lady of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Reportedly, the donations commenced “The Cool Schools Initiative”, which is designed as the climate comfort project that has its prime focus on mitigating the impact of rising temperatures in classrooms due to the climate crisis.

Its main objective is to create a more comfortable learning and teaching environment for students and teachers, as stated by the founder of the Joy Project.

The donations were made to Challengers Day Care, Old Road Day Care, Sandy Point Preschool, Sandy Point Nursery, Newton Ground Day Care, St. Paul’s Prechool and Day Care and Dieppe Bay Day Care.

Further, she extended thanks to the teachers and staff at the preschools and day cares for spending time to show her facilities of the schools.

The netizens posted their reactions following the donations by the Joy Project, “Continue doing what you are doing for our future leaders, Mrs. Prince- Drew.”

Earlier, she attended Cayon Primary School graduation ceremony, presented awards of excellence on behalf of the Prime Minister of the country- Dr. Terrance Drew.

Not only this, but she also made several of the donations to the preschools of various communities which are as follows-

KeBabies Child Development at Conaree

Louisa Grant Pre-School at Conaree

Canyon Day Care at Cayon

Vera’s Day Care at Cayon

Ray of Hope at Needsmust

Nana’s House at St. Peter’s

St. Peter’s Daycare at St. Peter’s

She donated potable water to the respective schools during the time of drought and increased heat. On this, she even expressed her pleasure at spending time with the children who are spirited, confident and intelligent.

Diani Drew has been working for the betterment of the nation's people. During the celebrations of Child Month, on behalf of her husband and the Prime Minister- Dr. Terrance Drew, she made several donations that included new toilets, doors and a new stove for the Louisa Grant Pre-School in Conaree.

Whilst, at Vera’s Day Care in Cayon and the Victoria Road Pre-School in Basseterre, they donated several standing and wall-mounted fans.

Considerably, the Joy Project under which the recent donations of fans are made works under the vision of Building a sustainable future where every individual feels valued and can flourish dignity.

It actively works at spreading awareness among the public, building a strong community and supportive network that leads towards practicing sustainability and empowering individuals.

Diani Jimesha Prince Drew is not only heading over the Cool School Initiative, but also have been working on several others including- the Love Box Project, the menstrual wellness project, the Joyful Parks Project, and the Women of Worth.

She has actively been promoting the Kittitian Women entrepreneurs, revealing support and celebrating the incredible beauty, talent, and the creativity of the women of St. Kitts and Nevis.