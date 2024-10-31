Renowned hairstylist JaHair to host exclusive braiding class in St Kitts and Nevis

The limited spots available and the citizens are asked to learn creative art by reserving their spot as the registration has opened for admission into the classes.

St Kitts and Nevis: A renowned hair stylist in Caribbean- JaHair is all set to host exclusive braiding classes in St Kitts and Nevis on November 30, 2024. Under the theme- “Master the Art of Braiding,” JaHair will come up with her team and salon in the Federation and interact with the interested applicants.

The limited spots available and the citizens are asked to learn creative art by reserving their spot as the registration has opened for admission into the classes. People can simply message on WhatsApp or call the salon for the booking of the class as the entry fee will start from EC$550 which is also non-refundable. In addition to that, $220 deposit is required for those who will play after the classes.

The classes will be held on November 30, 2024, from 9: 00 am to 1: 00 pm at the Farm’s Housing, Sandy Point in St Kitts and Nevis. Applicants from the Federation can apply to learn any technique of the unique and different style of braiding.

According to the details, the participants will be given a chance to learn the basic and advanced braiding techniques and make them master the art form. In addition to that, they will also be given lessons on the styles of the parting that will include triangle, square and the shapes of the free parts.

Further, lessons will also be given on the usage of the essential tools that are necessary for doing different styles of braiding. The knowledge about the different products that are being used in the braiding of the audience will be given during the class.

After the completion of the class, the participants will also be provided with JaHair T-Shirt, Certificate, Mannequin head with stand for hands-on practice and other supplies that are being used for the growth of the hair and the efficient braiding.

JaHair invited the applicants and stated that people can swing their heads and join them for mastering braiding skills.