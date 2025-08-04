EXCLUSIVE: America's Kehlani, Jamaica’s Masicka join star studded lineup for Dominica’s 25th WCMF

After Jamaica's Vybz Kartel and Antigua's Burning Flames, American singer Kehlani and Jamaican singer Masicka has joined the highly anticipated lineup for Dominica's World Creole Music Festival 2025.

Dominica: As the highly anticipated 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica is nearing, the Dominica Festivals Committee has unveiled the final two artists joining the already massive lineup.

The final lineup includes Jamaica’s Masicka, one of dancehall’s most consistent hitmakers, and American singer Kehlani, the R&B voice of a generation. The music festival this year is scheduled to take place from October 24 to 26, 2025 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, marking the 25th jubilee year in 2025.

The two renowned singers now join an already jam-packed list of star artists, ready to set the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on fire.

Notably, a total of 45 artists are now scheduled to perform over the span of three days as the world will be gathered on the nature island to celebrate the soul, rhythm and the roots of Creole music.

While making the official announcement, representative from the Dominica Festivals Committee vowed that this year the festival will be bigger, bolder and global.

“The lyrical firestorm from Jamaica is coming to shut it down in Dominica and the R&B goddess who moves the world with her soul, Kehlani is coming to bless the stage for the first time ever,” she added.

She further added that the World Creole Music Festival will be uniting global rhythms on Nature Island celebrating Calypso, Dancehall, Reggae, Afrobeats, Zouk and more.

Apart from Masicka and Kehlani, several other renowned artists such as Jamaica’s Vybz Kartel and Antigua’s Burning Flame are scheduled to perform on the festival. Other names which are part of this lineup are Gilles, Halibut, Midnight Groovers, Nu Look, Romain Virgo, Oswald, Steel Pulse, Triple Kay International, Gordon Henderson, Asa Bantan, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, First Serenade, Ophelia, Quan, Rohie, Shelly & Signal Band, Tiwa Savage, Extasy Band and Michele Henderson, to name a few.

The arrival of regional and international stars to the island nation will once again put it out on the world map, showcasing its increasing fame among music enthusiasts who are expected to arrive in large numbers during the three-day music festival in Dominica.

The regular tickets for the same are priced at $600 XCD or $230 USD (online only) and can be booked at www.dominicafestival.com. The Dominica Festivals Committee is urging patrons to book their tickets as soon as possible as they are doing out soon, with Tier 1 tickets already sold out completely.