KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announces flights between Guyana-Amsterdam, beginning June 2025

Guyana: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is continuously increasing its Caribbean network and has announced the expansion of its intercontinental network with a new service between Georgetown, Guyana and Amsterdam. The development was announced by the air carrier on Tuesday.



According to the information, this new service will begin on June 4, 2025 and the airline will be operating twice weekly flights on this route with a stopover in Sint Maarten. This new service is aimed at offering travellers with enhanced connectivity between Europe and Guyana.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said that this new Amsterdam-Georgetown flights will be operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays through the 330-200 aircraft.



This modern plane is configured with a total of 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class which will provide a comfortable travel experience to the passengers travelling for both business and leisure purposes.

The flight schedule of KLM for the Amsterdam -Georgetown is as follows:

• KL789 departs from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 10:00, arriving in Sint Maarten at 13:00 local time. The flight continues from Sint Maarten at 14:20, arriving at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Georgetown at 16:35 local time.

• KL789 returns from Georgetown at 17:55 local time, arriving at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the next day at 09:15.



The lowest fare for the flight will be 928.77USD with the flight taking around 12 hour 35 minutes to reach the destination.



Notably, Georgetown is the capital and the largest city of Guyana and is a vibrant destination that is known for its stunning natural landscapes which includes unspoiled coastal land, lush rainforests and expansive savannahs. Not only this, but the city is also a hub for business travellers because of its growing economic activity and strategic location.



The air carrier said that this new route is part of its ongoing commitment to expand its network while offering the passengers with more travel options to diverse and dynamic markets across the globe.