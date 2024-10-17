InterCaribbean unveils new direct flight connecting Grenada-Guyana starting Dec 2024

According to an official statement from the airline officials, the new service is awaiting government approval but is scheduled to kick off on December 1, 2024 onwards.

InterCaribbean has unveiled its plans to introduce a direct flight from Grenada to Guyana, subject to government approval. Once approved, people will get the chance to flight to Georgetown from Grenada in under 90 minutes.



According to an official statement from the airline officials, the new service is awaiting government approval but is scheduled to kick off on December 1, 2024 onwards.



While revealing its plans, the airline said that it is excited to introduce its new non-stop route connecting Grenada and Georgetown, Guyana.





“Beginning December 1, 2024 (subject to government approval), our ERJ 145 jet will provide twice-weekly service between the Caribbean island of Grenada and Guyana, South America’s emerging gateway,” outlined the air carrier.



It was reported that the flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday with the flights departing Grenada (GND) at 12:20 pm and arriving in Georgetown (GEO) at 1:50 pm. The return flights will leave GEO at 2:35 pm and arrive at GND at 4:10 pm.





“Special promo fares available from Dec 1-18, 2024, and January 8 to March 31, 2025,” added the officials from InterCaribbean.



Notably, Caribbean Airlines is the only other airline at present offering a service to Grenada from Guyana but that flight connects via Trinidad and Tobago so it takes much longer for the travellers to travel between these two countries.



InterCaribbean Airlines is a Turks and Caicos registered airline and it started operations in Guyana back in 2021 and since then it has been expanding its footprint to a number of other Caribbean destinations. The air carrier at present operates services to Barbados and other connections from Guyana.



This service will mark a huge milestone to enhance connectivity between the South American and the Eastern Caribbean.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach said that the launch of this service marks the realisation of a vision to connect Guyana with Grenada in a way that brings the people, cultures as well as economies closer together.



She also thanked the airline for their tireless efforts and commitment to make this air bridge a reality and look forward to its beginning.