interCaribbean wins 2024 World Travel Award for Leading Cabin Crew (PC - Facebook)
In a significant development, interCaribbean Airways has proudly secured the prestigious award of 2024 World Travel Award under the category of 'Caribbean's Leading Cabin Crew'.

This significant achievement showcases that the airline delivers exceptional dedication and warm hospitality to all the passengers traveling with them.

Following the announcement of this award, the CEO of interCaribean Airways, Trevor Sadler, expressed his pride and said that winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to the consistent dedication and professionalism of the cabin crew of the airline. He also said that the cabin crew's commitment and dedication to providing exceptional service and warm Caribbean hospitality has again been recognized on the international stage. In addition to this, the airline also extended its heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team for their commitment to excellence and to the valued customers for their support and trust and noted that this recognition placed them among the finest in the travel industry, and they couldn't be any more prouder.

It is to be noted that the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence every year across all major sectors of tourism, travel, and hospitality across the globe.

Shedding a light on the airline, it is a regional airline of the Caribbean and is based in Turks and Caicos Islands. It offers scheduled passenger flights as well as charter flight services from its hub located in Providenciales International Airport. The airline serves a current and planned network of 27 cities with more plans for even more in the work.

The airline's network stretches from Havana to the west, Barbados to the east as well as Guyana to the South. It also provides several nonstop flights, making it easy for the Caribbean people to travel from one island to another at any time of the day and any time of the year.

The award also showcases that the entire airline staff is dedicated to their work and committed to maintaining this accolade.

