US-based Samaritan's Purse sends 24 tons of life-saving supplies to hurricane-hit Grenada

A Non Profit Organisation based in United States, Samaritan's Purse, is stepping up to help the Caribbean region in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. The team, on Tuesday, airlifted a Disaster Assistance Response Team over 24 tons of life saving supplied to the Caribbean on its DC-8 Cargo Plane to Grenada.

The team said that they anticipated the storm's potentially catastrophic impact during the weekend and began preparing their equipment and supplies as well as a team.

By yesterday afternoon, the DC-8 took off to hurricane hit Grenada with 13 members of the DART along with 3000 solar lights, 600 rolls of trap as well as a desalination unit along with a mobile medical unit and 300 collapsible jerry cans.

The President of Samaritan's Purse, Franklin Graham, noted that Hurricane Beryl pummelled the Windwards Islands while leaving hundreds and thousands of families in need of emergency relief. He added that his team began building out pallets of cargo before the hurricane even made landfall and are now on their way with life-saving assistance.

He further urged everyone to join him in praying for the families who are in way of this storm and for his team who will be serving them.

Graham noted that as the team assesses the hardest hit areas and provides assistance to those in need, people across the world should keep them in their prayers. Graham also highlighted that within 24 hours after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the Caribbean, his team is responding.

"Our DC-8 left for Grenada this morning loaded with more than 24 tons of life-saving supplies and 13 DART (Disaster Assistance Response Team) members on board," he added.

It is to be noted that so far, in 2024, Samaritan's Purse has responded to disasters in 18 locations across 12 states.

The Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the sister island of Grenada, Carriacou on Monday night and caused havoc within 30 minutes. The reports show that almost 90 percent of the island's properties have been destroyed completely, making it necessary for the world to step out and provide assistance.